The Lake City boys' basketball team had little problems scoring in a 70-45 win over Stewartville on Tuesday.

The Tigers were 9 of 13 from 3-point range. Jake Wohlers led the Tigers with five 3-pointers. Nate Heise and Justin Wohlers each made 4 of 7 from behind the arc.

Heise finished with a game-high 31 points and led the Tigers with eight rebounds and four assists. Justin Wohlers had 16 points, while Jake Wohlers scored all 15 of his points on 3-pointers. Reid Gastner didn't score, but was assigned to guard Will Tschetter, holding the Stewartville junior to 26 points.

Goodhue 52, Z-M 43

Goodhue maintained an 11-point first-half lead to earn a 52-43 win over Zumbrota-Mazeppa.

Sam Opsahl paced the Wildcats with 12 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Dayne Wojcik and Will Opsahl each had eight points with Wojcik hauling in seven rebounds.

Zach Hutton scored a game-high 23 points for the Cougars. Willie Holm had 12 points and Anthony Cylkowski added six points. Hutton and Holm each had three steals and Hutton led the team with seven rebounds.

Area Scores:

Cannon Falls 77, Triton 61

Monday

Zumbrota-Mazeppa fell in a narrow 56-51 loss to Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Monday.

Zach Hutton nearly had a double-double for the Cougars with 13 points and eight rebounds. Anthony Cylkowski scored 13 points and had three assists. Willie Holm added 11 points, while Tanner Gates had eight points.

Area Score:

Kenyon-Wanamingo 80, LeRoy-Ostrander 74