Eliza DiNatale continued her recent hot streak with a four-goal performance, leading the Red Wing girls' hockey team to a 5-1 victory over Albert Lea on Tuesday.

DiNatale scored her first goal at 7 minutes, 7 seconds of the first period to give the Wingers a 1-0 lead. Not long after, DiNatale scored again to increase the lead to 2-0. Mia Fjelsta found the back of the net for the Tigers at 11:42 of the first, cutting the Winger lead in half.

Leading 2-1 after the first, the Wingers scored twice in the second. DiNatale netted her third of the game at 3:39 of the second. Tatum Zylka scored her seventh goal of the season at 8:16 of the second.

In the third, DiNatale scored her fourth of the game and team-leading 29th goal of the season at 7:35 of the third.

Winger goaltender Hailey Ehlers stopped 25 of 26 shots.

Red Wing, winners of its last three games, next faces St. Croix Valley Fusion on Thursday.