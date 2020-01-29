The Raiders scored four goals in the first period, two by Spencer Klotz, before the Wingers got on the scoreboard. Winger Jack Dube found the back of the net at 12 minutes, 19 seconds of the first.

Dube scored his second of the game on the power play 54 seconds into the second to cut the deficit to 4-2. Teague Nelson scored his second of the game for the Raiders at 2:43 of the second and Winger Tatie Luhman answered with a goal at 5:16. Klotz scored his third of the game for a hat trick at 7:23 of the second and the Raiders held a 6-3 lead heading into the second intermission.

Nelson scored his third of the game for a hat trick just 38 seconds into the third. Dube scored his third of the game and second on the power play at 7:10 of the third. The Raiders hung on from there to earn the victory.

Winger goaltender Aidan Coyle stopped 34 shots on net.

Red Wing next faces Winona on Thursday.