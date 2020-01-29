The Red Wing girls' basketball quickly gained a 10-point lead that continued to swell as the game went on. The Wingers overwhelmed Faribault in a 76-30 win on Tuesday.

In the first half, the Wingers broke the game open with a 16-3 run. The Wingers led 51-20 at the half and allowed just 10 points in the second en route to the win.

Twelve different players scored for the Wingers, while Abi Deming led the team. Deming was a perfect 9 for 9 from the field and 2-for-2 at the free-throw line, ending the night with 20 points. Kyli Nelson and Sydney Rahn each scored 11 points. Sydnee Nelson had eight points and Hallie Roschen added seven points.

Sydnee led the Wingers with seven rebounds and had a pair of steals, while Rahn led the team with five assists and also had two steals.

Red Wing next faces Mankato East on Friday.