The Red Wing boys' basketball fell behind early and couldn't erase the deficit in a loss to Faribault 79-65 on Tuesday.

The Falcons went ahead 41-26 by the end of the first half. The Wingers rallied in the second half, but the Falcons held on and made free throws in the final minutes to earn the win.

Deso Buck led the Wingers with 27 points, five rebounds and two steals. Cooper Chandler had nine points and three assists. Reese Tripp scored eight points and Denval Atkinson added seven points.

Red Wing next hosts Mankato West on Thursday.