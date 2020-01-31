Aidan O'Brien and Jacob Flemke finished 2-3 in the 200-yard individual medley with times of 2 minutes, 24.43 seconds and 2:26.44 respectively.

"We had a good square-off in the 200 individual medley," said Red Wing head coach Mikayla Beuch. "Jacob Flemke dropped a huge amount of time racing against teammate Aidan O’Brien, who also pulled away with a (personal record). Putting up two swimmers who are similar in speed against each other forced a good race and they both walked away with great times."

The team of O'Brien, Zach Hofius, Graham Achen and Nick Bayley swam the second fastest time in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:41.62.

"We also had a fast match-up in the 200 freestyle relay," Beuch said. "We know that when we get tired in a race, our strokes tend to break down. In practice, all of our focus is on getting to the point of exhaustion, and then asking them to sprint tired at the end to simulate that moment in their race where they have to keep pushing."

The group of Achen, Bayley, O'Brien, and Flemke swam the second fastest time in the 400 freestyle relay. The Winger relay finished the race in 3:48.93.

Red Wing next competes at the Big 9 conference meet in Northfield beginning on Wednesday.