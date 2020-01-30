East Ridge 3, Cretin-Derham Hall 2

Earlier in the season, East Ridge lost to Cretin-Derham Hall, 5-1 on Dec. 19. This time, East Ridge will walk away victorious.

Just one minute of overtime was needed for East Ridge to seal their home victory of Cretin-Derham Hall on Thursday night.

Marco Troje scored in overtime for East Ridge, assisted by Jack Brown and Tanner Johnson. In the first period, Troje had assisted on the first goal of the game to Brown.

Brown was all over the ice on Thursday, assisting on East Ridge's second period power play goal from Blake Polifka. Nate Somers also assisted on the goal.

Connor Dokken was busy for East Ridge in goal, saving 31 of the 33 shots on goal from Cretin-Derham Hall. East Ridge only had seven shots on goal from the second period on, compared to Cretin-Derham Hall that had 23.

East Ridge will play at Woodbury at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 6 for their next game.

Marantha 76, New Life Academy 58

The New Life Academy girls' basketball team struggled to contain Audrey Dehler and Demaiyah Hill of Marantha on Thursday, 76-58.

Dehler and Hill led all scorers with 21 and 18 points, respectfully.

New Life Academy's leading scorers were McKayla Montgomery and Kaityln Groeneweg. Montgomery had 15 points and Groeneweg had 12 points. The pair were the only double digit scores for New Life Academy.

Marantha swept the season's series with New Life Academy, winning earlier in the year, 68-58.

New Life Academy will play at home against Randolph at 7 p.m., on Feb. 3.