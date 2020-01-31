Woodbury 2, Mounds View 0

A power play goal from Tyler Kulesa at the beginning of the third period gave Woodbury their first goal on Thursday night against Mounds View.

Woodbury would capitalize on the late goal with another 12 minutes later from Luke Danielson and assisted by Joey Meurer and Charles Schuyler.

Mounds View had more shots on goal than Woodbury by just one, with Josh Davis standing strong in goal stopping 29 shots.

Woodbury scored two goals on six shots in the third period, the least amount of shots taken in a period during the entire game for either team.

The next game for Woodbury will be a home game at 7:30 p.m., on Saturday against Roseville.

Park 4, Stillwater 3

Conner Nelsen had a busy Thursday night in goal for Park, saving 49 of 52 shots on goal from Stillwater.

The Park offense scored two goals within the first 15 minutes of the match-up against Stillwater, and would hold a 4-1 lead over Stillwater heading into the third period.

Noah Janski and Matthew Thompson scored and assisted on goals during the game. Frankie Savard and Carter Newpower also scored for Park.

Compared to 52 shots on goal for Stillwater, Park only had 19 shots, but made the most of their chances when they took them.

Park's next game will be on the road against Cretin-Derham Hall at 3 p.m., on Saturday.







