Breaking records are a highlight in any athlete's career. For senior Ali Hunstad, the records she now owns are proof of her hard work.

Hunstad became the all-time leading scorer in Zumbrota-Mazeppa girls' basketball history on Jan. 7 against Goodhue when surpassed 1,509 points. Later in the season, Hunstad broke the career rebound record of 889 against Cannon Falls on Jan. 23. Both records were previously held by Monica McNamara.

Hunstad leads a young team with just one other senior, Jakalyn Arendt, and feels that the records are a reflection of what she did to get better and what her teammates can strive for.

"That's a big thing that I want to leave when I graduate. To the younger girls, show that hard work does pay off," Hunstad said. "You can't expect to get to where you want to be just in practice. You have to get in the gym outside of that."

The work she put in outside of practice began when head coach Andy Bromeling told her she needed to be able to shoot from behind the arc. That advice paid off handsomely as Hunstad, once a post player, now plays all five positions throughout a game and has the school record for most 3-pointers in a season. Bromeling said Hunstad has grown into an all-around player, which has aided the Cougars this season.

"Everyone knows who she is and everybody knew who she was last year," Bromeling said. "She makes it easier for everybody else because every (team) wants to double-team, triple-team her. So that allows every one (of her teammates) to play a little more loose."

While the season winds down and the Cougars (13-8) finish out the regular season, Bromeling said, besides breaking school records, Hunstad has become one of his most enjoyable leaders. He said she worked hard to get the scoring record and even harder to get the rebound record. This season, he's seen her work hard to make her teammates better.

"We asked, 'Who's willing to step up and do what it takes, even if that means not scoring?' And she's like 'I'll do that,'" Bromeling said. "That's the type of leader she is. It's 100 percent ‘team over me.’"

Hunstad said all season long she's used her experiences to guide her teammates, and playing all five positions on the court certainly helps. She has seen the improvement of sophomore Addie Voxland, junior Raelyn Stiller, freshman Natalie Dykes and junior Sarah Mensink.

"It's exciting to see and I love playing with them," Hunstad said of her team's individual improvement. "They're awesome and so supportive. I just hope that I can be that back to them. Show them that I'm there for them."

Hunstad said at Z-M and on her AAU team, Southern Minnesota Fury, she has made some best friends. She reminisced playing with local stars like Kyli Nelson of Red Wing, Colie Justice of Austin, Holly Wiste of Makato West and Medford's Emma Kniefel.

She recalled a moment during an AAU game in which one of her friends was shooting a free throw and shot an airball. The referee asked jokingly, "Do I need to turn off the fans in here?"

"It's memories like that that I'll remember more than the wins and losses," Hunstad said, "which is a big, important part of the experience."

Based on the skills she learned and the friends she gained in the three years playing AAU, Hunstad said she wishes she had started sooner.

"There's not a level that is better than that to improve your game," she added.

Reflecting on this season and all that has come before, Hunstad is appreciative of her opportunities. While she said she is very much excited about playing for Minnesota State, Mankato, she can't take all the credit for her accomplishments; that belongs to her friends, her dad and every teammate she ever had.

"High school is a once in a lifetime chance," Bromeling said. "Your friendships are even bigger than what any kind of record can give you."



