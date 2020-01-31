Woodbury 58, Irondale 45

Woodbury ended the first half doubling Irondale's score Friday night on the road.

Woodbury's Bradley Cimperman led all scores with 26 point. Blake Rohrer was the only other scorer with double digits, 11, for Woodbury in the game.

Since defeating Irondale on Dec. 13, Woodbury has struggled, going 4-10 during that stretch.

Woodbury will play at home against East Ridge at 7 p.m., on Tuesday.

East Ridge 73, White Bear Lake 55

Ben Carlson matched his season average Friday night against White Bear Lake, scoring 24 points.

East Ridge has won six of their last seven games, wining each game by double digits.

White Bear Lake's Kanye Raheem led the team with 19 points, with three other players posting double digits.

Brody Kriesel and Kendall Blue each scored 15 points for East Ridge.

East Ridge will play at home against Simley at 2 p.m., on Saturday.

Maranatha 53, New Life Academy 45

New Life Academy held a slim two point lead over Maranatha at home on Friday night, ultimately losing behind a 21 point effort from Maciah Harut.

Michael Reader led New Life Academy with 14 points in the match-up. Reader is currently tied with the lead in points per game with 13.5 with his teammate Kollin Kaemingk.

New Life Academy will hope to break their three-game losing streak at home against Concordia Academy on Tuesday.







