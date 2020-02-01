Park 3, North St. Paul/Tartan 1

Park scored their first two goals of the game Friday night against North St. Paul/Tartan within two minutes of each other.

Maddy Bloedel scored at the 7:09 mark off a Adie Steinke assist. Alli Lentz scored at the 8:54 mark off Steinke and Shauna Miller assist.

Steinke would push the lead to two goals with a goal at the 14 minute mark. Steinke leads the team in points (26) and goals (14). Steinke is second on the team in assists with 12.

The only goal of the game for North St. Paul/Tartan came on a power play from Elena Martinez in the first period.

Park's final regular season game of the year will be at home against Roseville on Saturday.