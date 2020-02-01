Woodbury 66, Irondale 47

Woodbury only had a seven point lead at half, but outscored Irondale by 12 points in the second to win Friday night.

Entering the game, Woodbury was on a three-game losing streak and were 2-6 since Jan. 3.

This season, Calie Mundahl averages a little less than 10 points per game. Friday night, Mundahl led all scorers with 24 points.

Dora Okpara scored 20 points for Irondale in the loss.

Woodbury's next game will be at home against East Ridge on Tuesday.

Mounds View 50, Park 45

Park couldn't contain Mounds View's Lindsey Becher Friday night as she led all scorers with 26 points.

Madelin Blumberg scored 15 points for Park, with Ayanii Satcher and Justine Jameson scoring 10 points each.

Park is currently on a four-game losing streak. Park plays on the road against Mahtomedi on Saturday.

White Bear Lake 71, East Ridge 51

Earlier this season, East Ridge defeated White Bear Lake on the road in a low scoring game, 37-30. On Friday, White Bear Lake outscored East Ridge in the second half 39-23.

East Ridge was in the middle of a three-game winning streak before Friday's loss, and was 5-1 since Jan. 14.

White Bear Lake's Nevaeh Hughes led all scorers with 20 points. Kate Burns led East Ridge with 16 points.

East Ridge will play on the road against Simley on Saturday for their next game.



