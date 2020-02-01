In a battle of two pretty equal teams, East Ridge won all the relays but Park won the meet with its depth as the two swimming and diving rivals squared off Thursday in the Oltman Middle School pool.

Park’s boys edged the host Raptors 97-87 to win the dual meet.

East Ridge dominated the relays, winning the 200-yard medley relay, the 200 freestyle relay and then going 1-2 in the 400 freestyle finale. Park, however, swam exhibitions in the final relay.

The Wolfpack scored narrow 9-7 wins in the 200 freestyle, 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke, but piled up big points in the 100 breaststroke, the 50 and 200 freestyles (11-5 scores in each event), and won the 500 freestyle with a 12-4 margin. Those wins were enough to counter East Ridge’s strong performances, and 30-10 point edge, in the three relays.

“Definitely a great meet for us,” said Park head coach Amanda Johnson. “I was kind of overall happy with everyone. Our individuals did really well. I knew relays, they (the Raptors) kind of have some great relays and they pull off some good times. So getting those individual points like in the 200 freestyle when our boys went one-two and four and the 500, one-two and four, those types of wins kind of set us apart.

“Depth has kind of been our key all along this year,” added Johnson. “It’s not so much my first and seconds, it’s my third-, fourth- and fifth-placers. If we can get them to shine, they do real well.”

Park’s Sam Rhode and East Ridge’s Sven Becker won two events each Thursday. Rhode finished first in the 200 freestyle in 1:53.83 and won the 500 freestyle (5:08.27). Becker won the 200 individual medley in 1:59.39 and the 100 backstroke (54.80).

In addition to his two individual wins, Becker had two lead-off swims on East Ridge’s winning relay teams.

Other Park individual event winners were Devin Schwartz in the 50 free (22.43), Nathan LeMay, Matt Glenna in the 100 free (50.74) and Dylan Purrington in the 100 breaststroke (1:00.63).

The schools split the diving points, 8-all, which was won by East Ridge’s Connor Bro with a score of 157.80.

William Cho of the Raptors won the 100 butterfly in 54.96.

East Ridge’s winning relay teams were: Becker, Cho, Sebastian Watson and Brady Sulzbach in the 200 medley (1:40.16); Becker, Sulzbach, Lucas Floczak and Cho in the 200 freestyle; and Jacob Eastman, Floczak, Watson and Neil Abrahamson in the 400 freestyle.

“Our 200 medley relay swam phenomenal. Sven Becker, Will Cho, Sebastian Watson and Brady Sulzbach,” said East Ridge head coach Meghan Kemna. “Right where we had been. And our 200 freestyle relay of Sven Becker, Brady Sulzbach, Will Cho and Lucas Floczak. We swam really well tonight.

“Park has a lot of depth,” Kemna continued. “Looking at our times, we were right where we’ve been. And it’s a good place going into sections. So I was really happy how we swam. Park has a great team and it's fun to see them have some success this year, too.”

Park has one more regular-season meet, hosting Forest Lake Thursday, Feb. 6, at Cottage Grove Middle School.

East Ridge swims against Mounds View Thursday at Chippewa Middle School.

The Wolfpack and Raptors will then compete in the Section 3AA meet Feb. 19-21 in Apple Valley.