East Ridge’s lone senior gymnast Lexie Corcoran went out in style Thursday night, in her last regular-season home meet. Corcoran finished first on the floor, first on the bars and second to teammate Hailey Tretter in the all-around to help lead the host Raptors to a team victory.

Third-ranked East Ridge defeated visiting Park 143.275-132.475.

The Raptors went 1-2-3 in the all-around, with sophomore Tretter finishing first with a score of 36.8, followed by Corcoran with a 36.0 and ninth grader Lauren Rodriguez with 35.45 points.

Park senior Rachel Williamson was fourth in the all-around with 33.975 and sophomore teammate Leah Smith was fifth with a score of 32.050.

East Ridge’s gymnasts dominated the individual events, finishing 1-2-4-5 on the vault, 1-2-3-5-6 on the beam and the bars, 1-2-3-4-5 on the floor and 1-2-3 in the all-around.

“I was happiest with beam,” said Tretter, whose 9.55 in the event was the top score of the meet. “I’ve been working pretty hard to just, like, focus on one thing at a time. And my warm-ups didn’t go too well, so I wanted to remain extra focused and I think it really showed.”

In addition, Tretter scored a 9.15 on the vault, an 8.65 on the bars and a 9.45 on the floor.

Corcoran had an 8.9 on the vault, a 9.0 on the bars, an 8.6 on the beam and a 9.5 on the floor.

“I was the most happy with floor tonight,” said Corcoran. “Floor’s always been my favorite event, and then senior night, and I felt my whole team was there supporting me and it just felt really special.”

In the team race, the Raptors saved the best for last, as usual, scoring a 37.25 on the floor. East Ridge scored 36 on the vault, 34.75 on the bars and 35.275 on the beam.

“We finished strong,” said East Ridge head coach Caroline Urgo. “We started out pretty good. Vault was good, we had some girls do some of their best things. Bars was consistent, not our best but not our worst. Beam we fought hard, some wobbles, not the best confidence we’ve showed but we stayed on. But we had a little talk after beam and said ‘you know what? Let’s end with a bang, let’s some them who and what we’re made of, what East Ridge is.’

“We’re really proud of these girls and they really have been consistent, and that’s huge for their brains and their minds, and our atmosphere to go into these big meets, conference, and sections and state.”

Park scored 34.8 on the vault, 31.7 on bars, 31.875 on beam and 34.1 on floor.

“I think we had a slower start to this season, but we’ve really been trying to keep it positive in the gym and trying our best to critique everything one step at a time,” said Park head coach Alison Flaata. “And I think it’s really starting to pay off in the meets as everyone keeps sticking their beam routines or getting higher scores on floor and everything.”

Park hosts top-ranked Lakeville North Thursday, Feb. 6, starting at 6 p.m.

East Ridge is at No. 21 Stillwater Thursday, and then hosts the Section 3AA Finals Friday, Feb. 14, starting at 5:30 p.m.



