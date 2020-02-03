The Lake City boys' basketball team made history on Saturday. The Tigers scored a school-record 99 points in a lopsided 99-68 victory over Brookfield Academy (Wis.) in the Minnesota-Wisconsin Border Battle on Saturday.

The previous team-high for points in a game was 95 set in 1971. The Tigers broke the 49-year-old record on a school-record 20 3-pointers. Nate Heise led the team with six 3-pointers. Justin Wohlers had five, Reid Gastner made four and Jake Wohlers sunk three 3-pointers.

Heise paced the Tigers with 37 points, seven assists, six steals and five blocks. Gastner narrowly missed a triple-double with 14 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. Justin Wohlers scored a career-high 22 points and had six rebounds. Jake Wohlers finished with nine points and Brady Schurhammer contributed six points and seven rebounds.

Lake City (17-1) extended its win streak to 13 games. The Tigers next travel to Triton on Tuesday.

Goodhue 40, Blooming Prairie 34

Goodhue enjoyed balanced scoring and a hard-fought win over Blooming Prairie at the Target Center.

Conor O'Reilly led the Wildcats with 12 points. Dayne Wojcik and Sam Opsahl each scored eight points, while Opsahl made a pair of 3-pointers in the second half. Sam Peterson added seven points.

Goodhue (15-3) extended its win streak to six games. The Wildcats next travel to Kenyon-Wanamingo on Tuesday.

Friday

Goodhue pulled away in the second to earn a 56-34 win over Lanesboro on Friday.

Jason Gorman and Sam Peterson each scored 12 points to lead the Wildcats. Will Opsahl, Dayne Wojcik and Conor O'Reilly each had seven points. Adam Poncelet added five points. Opsahl made the only 3-point shot of the game for either team.

Z-M 73, Triton 56

Zumbrota-Mazeppa topped Triton 73-56 after a leading by just a point at the half.

Zach Hutton led the Cougars with 27 points, seven rebounds and five steals. Willie Holm scored 24 points in the second half to finish with 26. Holm also had three rebounds and three steals. Anthony Cylkowski added eight points, six rebounds and four assists.

Z-M improved to 7-12 overall and 4-7 in the Hiawatha Valley League.

Area Scores:

Cannon Falls 67, K-M 52

Randolph 93, LeRoy-Ostrander 47