Leading in the first, second and parts of the third period, the Red Wing boys' hockey team allowed two goals 1 minute, 30 seconds apart in the third and an eventual overtime goal in a 5-4 loss to Mankato East on Saturday.

Gavin Lampe put the Wingers ahead 1-0 with a goal at 3:38 of the first. Lampe scored again 21 seconds into the second period.

The Cougars came back to tie the game 2-2 with two power-play goals in the third. Matthew Salzle scored twice on the man-advantage at 16 seconds in and again at 1:57.

Colton Quade found the back of the net at 3:23 and Lampe scored his third of the game for a hat trick at 5:04 of the third to give the Wingers a two-goal lead again.

Back came the Cougars. Jake Kazenbach and Brett Borchardt scored 1:30 apart midway through the third to tie the game 4-4.

The game remained tied for the remainder of the third and in overtime Zach Lebens scored the game-winning goal at 1:10.

Winger goaltender Aidan Coyle made 48 saves.

Red Wing (6-15) next faces Rochester Mayo on Tuesday.