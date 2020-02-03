The Wildcats led 38-7 going into the locker rooms at the end of the first half. The Wildcat defense forced many 10 second violations with its back-court pressure. Torrie Rehder led the Wildcat defense with six steals.

The Wildcats also benefited from balanced scoring. Tori Miller scored a team-high 11 points and seven rebounds. Anika Schafer scored 10 points on three 3-pointers. Elissa Lodermeier had eight points and five rebounds. Rehder and Madee Benda each added seven points.

Goodhue (20-2) next hosts Kenyon-Wanamingo on Tuesday.

Friday

Zumbrota-Mazeppa extended its win streak to four games with an 80-78 victory over Triton.

The Cougars played hard defense in the final minutes and went to the free-throw line to secure the win. The Cougars ended the night 15-for-21 at the line.

"This was a huge win for us to finish off a huge week for us," said Z-M head coach Andy Bromeling. "Triton shoots the ball so incredibly well and this game came down to us being able to play defense for about 2 minutes at the end. We got the stops when we desperately needed to and we took care of the ball and made free throws to end it."

Ali Hunstad scored a game-high 28 points on seven 3-pointers and had nine rebounds, four steals, three blocks to lead the Cougars. Raelyn Stiller had six 3-pointers and finished with 20 points. Natalie Dykes scored 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

Z-M (14-8) next faces Tri-City United on Tuesday.

Byron 50, Pine Island 45

Pine Island fell to Byron on Friday by a narrow margin.

The Panthers led 27-26, but couldn't hold to the slim lead in the second half.

Panther Alex Larson led the team with five 3-pointers and 18 points. Bailey Kennedy made three 3-point shots and finished with 12 points. Krista Holzer added eight points and a team-high nine rebounds.

Area Scores:

K-M 70, Cannon Falls 35

Randolph 84, LeRoy-Ostrander 29