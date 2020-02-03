Winger Breck Bergin took second place on vault with a score of 9.35 and second on beam with a score of 9.1. Carolyn Hanson finished in third on floor with a 9.075.

"We struggled on bars with falls but girls also tried new skills for their final meet so we are pleased with their effort," said Red Wing co-head coach Lisa Hanson.

Ally Urban returned from an injury for the Wingers and the team expects to have Chloe Fox back for the Section 1A tournament.

Red Wing next competes at the Big 9 conference meet in Austin on Saturday, Feb. 9.