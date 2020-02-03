East Ridge 12, Irondale/St. Anthony 0

In their final regular season game of the year, East Ridge established an early lead, scoring five goals in the first period against Irondale/St. Anthony on Feb. 1.

Fiona Claugherty led the Raptors in goals, scoring five. Claugherty led the team in points (62) and goals (41) this season.

The Raptors had 42 shots on goal, compared to the Knights' 16 shots on goal.

Bella Schmidt and Bella Schmidt scored two goals each, with Brooklynn Briguet, Emma Fetch, and Capri Meyer each scoring one goal in the game.

The Raptors ends their season winning three of their last four games after losing four straight.

East Ridge was named the fourth seed in playoffs facing off against Woodbury on Feb. 8 at the HealthEast Sports Center in Woodbury.

Park 4, Roseville 2

Park made the most of their opportunities on Feb. 1 against Roseville, allowing 40 shots and four power plays to end their season on a three-game winning streak.

The Wolfpack had 18 shots on goal, never recording more than seven shots on goal in a period. Jocelyn Veary held her own in goal for Park, never allowing the Raiders to hold a lead during the game.

Adie Steinke led the Wolfpack with two goals, scoring the first goal of the first and third periods.

Park was named the seventh seed in playoffs facing off against Eastview on Feb. 5 at the Apple Valley Sports Arena in Apple Valley.

Woodbury 1, White Bear Lake 1

Woodbury could not capitalize on an early first period goal to beat White Bear Lake on Feb. 1.

Nicole Stickels scored unassisted for the Royals at the six minute mark of the game. Before the end of the first period, the Bears would score as well on a goal from Rylie Dawe.

Woodbury had 14 shots in the first period, 29 total for the game. White Bear Lake only had 19 shots on goal for the game.

The Royals were named the fifth seed in playoffs facing off against East Ridge on Feb. 8 at the HealthEast Sports Center in Woodbury.