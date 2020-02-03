HUDSON, Wis.-- The Hudson Raidaires dance team made history at the Wisconsin Association of Cheer/Pom Coaches Association (WACPC) State Championships in La Crosse Saturday Feb. 1, bringing home the team's first championship trophy for Division I Kick with its heart pounding routine to Pat Benatar’s “Heartbreaker.”

The team also captured second place in Division 1 Jazz with its inspiring routine to “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.”

In a year with some major upsets, Hudson was the only team in Division 1 to combine first and second place finishes at state.

In their first season in 23 years without former head coach Kim Hoff, new head coach Monica Servi, along with longtime coach Kristin VanDenBroeke and new addition Katelyn Wakeling, came together to bring the 29 member team to its most successful finish in Raidaires’ history.

The 2019-20 team is made up of nine seniors, 11 juniors, six sophomores and three freshmen. The team overcame a challenging season, suffering a record number of injuries with only 25 dancers healthy enough to compete at state. Cheering from the sidelines along with the JV dancers were injured varsity dancers Lexi Sherman, Sophia Huber, Natalia Rulli and Natalie Bendlin.

The Hudson team also took four senior solos to the All State competition, performed by Brooke Jackson, Anna Nelson, Jordan Thill and Emily Waldschmidt.