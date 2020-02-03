Woodbury 11, Roseville 3

There were at least three goals scored in each period for Woodbury in their Feb. 1 win over Roseville.

The Royals scored five goals during the first period, three of them coming during power plays.

Woodbury scored on five goals during power plays, with two of Ben Tarlton's goals coming during those chances. Tarlton led all scorers with three goals total.

Quinn Krueger recorded four assists for the Royals, the most by either team in the game.

The Raiders had four chances on power plays, but scored only once during that time on a second period goal from Ian Macklem. Macklem led Roseville with two goals.

Woodbury's next game will be at home against East Ridge on Feb. 6.

Cretin-Derham Hall 4, Park 1

Park had a strong defensive first period against Cretin-Derham Hall after they had 18 shots on goal on Feb. 1.

However, the Raiders scored quickly at the beginning of the second period, applying intense offensive pressure to the Wolfpack for the remainder of the game.

Park tied the game in the second period with a Brandon Greeder goal that was assisted by Jack Weidner. The Wolfpack wouldn't score again, and had 23 shots on goal total. Cretin-Derham Hall almost doubled Park's shot total, recording 45 shots on goal.

Matthew Gleason had two, third period goals for the Raiders, leading all scorers in the match.

The Wolfpack's next game will be at home against Mounds View on Feb. 6.



