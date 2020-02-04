Members of the River Falls Dance Team display their awards after earning a seventh place finish in Division 2 Hip Hop and eighth in Division 2 Jazz at the Wisconsin Association of Cheer/Pom Coaches Association (WACPC) State Championships in La Crosse Saturday, Feb. 1. In front row from left are freshman Grace Vivoda-Sadee, freshman Haylee Weidell, senior captain Haley Lodge, sophomore Ashley Kleist, freshman Maiya Magnuson, and varsity coach Lindsey Congdon. In back are freshman Kadence Zielski, freshman Ella Cook, freshman Sydney Johnson, senior Captain Emily Meyer, freshman Cecilia Purfeerst, freshman Sophie Lodge, and head coach Megan Franklin. Zielski was also one of 13 dancers in the state to make the D2 All-State Team for her solo. Photo courtesy of Virginia Johnson