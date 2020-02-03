Woodbury 66, St. Paul Central 59

At halftime, Woodbury was trailing by eight points to St. Paul Central on Feb. 1. Only scoring 18 points in the first half, the Royals needed a big second half to get the road victory.

In the second half, Woodbury scored 48 points, their highest scoring half this season.

Devin Padelford led the Royals with 16 points. The Minutemen's Caron Crowe led all scorers with 24 points.

Woodbury will play on the road for their next game against Cretin-Derham Hall on Feb. 7. Earlier this season, the Royals lost to the Raiders, 64-51.

New Prague 80, Park 59

Park couldn't contain New Prague's Parker Johnson and Thomas Eckstein on Feb. 1, as the pair scored 48 points combined.

Johnson scored 26 points and Eckstein scored 22 points for the Trojans, ending a two game losing streak.

Evan Bearth led the Wolfpack with 19 points. Bearth is second in scoring per game on the team, averaging 12 points per game.

Park's losing streak extended to nine games and will have the chance to end it against Roseville on Feb. 4 at home.



