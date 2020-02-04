Simley 60, East Ridge 53

Both Kate Burns and Ella Stegeman had 14 points for East Ridge in their loss to Simley on Feb. 1.

Burns added seven rebounds to her scoring total and Stegeman hit four three-pointers in the game.

The Raptors were held a 29-25 lead at half-time, but gave up 35 second half points to the Spartans.

Simley's Ravyn Miles led all scorers with 17 points.

East Ridge extends their losing streak to two games, hoping to end that streak on the road against Woodbury on Feb. 4.

Mahtomedi 70, Park 53

The past two weeks have been tough for Park, losing all five of their games during that stretch, and most recently falling to Mahtomedi on Feb. 1.

The Wolfpack's Madeline Blumberg had 14 points in the game, tied for the game-high mark with Zephrys' Zoie Centers.

Park will play on the road against Roseville on Feb. 4 for their next game.