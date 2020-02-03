Goodhue took its lumps on Saturday at the Robbinsdale Armstrong Duals. The Wildcats went 0-3, including losses to Woodbury, Princeton and Mounds View.

Against the Royals, a 56-15 loss, Goodhue’s Ryan Bortz picked up a 17-2 tech fall at 113 pounds while Maddox and Baxter O’Reilly put up big points at 145 and 152, respectively. Maddox pinned his opponent in 4 minutes, 43 seconds which Baxter followed with a 15-5 major decision.

Woodbury picked up five pins and a forfeit to go with three majors.

The Tigers also rolled to a win over the Wildcats, 53-18, that included five Princeton pins.

Goodhue’s Makae O’Reilly got on the board with an injury default at 126 and Maddox O’Reilly followed with a pin at 138. Baxter O’Reilly won by 6-0 decision at 152 with Cody Luhman picking up Goodhue’s final points with a 6-2 win at 220.

The Mustangs were not able to dominate the Wildcats as Mounds View escaped with a 37-34 win that was decided by consecutive Goodhue forfeits at 220 and 285.

Lucas Bortz opened with a decision victory to give the Wildcats a 3-0 lead. Ryan Bortz won by fall at 210 and Makae O’Reilly responded with a major at 126.

Alex Nelson extended Goodhue’s lead to 19-10with a fall at 138 with Maddox and Baxter O’Reilly pushing the advantage further with pins of their own at 145 and 152.

The Mustangs then ripped off back-to-back pins before Collin Meyer earned an 8-3 decision at 182. But that was it for Goodhue as the Mustangs picked up a decision at 195 before closing with the forfeits.

The Wildcats host Cannon Falls on Thursday before getting ready for the Section 1A team tournament that begins Thursday, Feb. 13, and concludes at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester on Saturday, Feb. 15.