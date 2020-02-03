The Red Wing girls' hockey team fell 1-0 to Mankato East Monday evening in its final game of the regular season.

Winger goalie Hailey Ehlers did everything she could to keep the Wingers in the game. Early on in the first period, the Wingers had some offensive zone time. The Cougars took over and controlled the game with lots of shots and zone time. The Wingers surrendered the first goal on a deflected shot in front of Ehlers. The goal at 7 minutes, 36 seconds of the first was credited to Sydney Kanstrup.

The Wingers had three power plays - two in the second and one in the third - but couldn't find the back of the net.

Still 1-0 in the third, the Wingers pushed hard, getting a few chances to tie the game. The Wingers played close to a full 2 minutes with an extra attacker, but came up empty.

Ehlers made 36 saves. The Wingers were outshot 37-16.

Red Wing returns to home ice for the first round of the Section 1A playoffs. The fourth-seeded Wingers host No. 5 Albert Lea at 7 p.m.