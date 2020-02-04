For the second time this season, Zach Hutton proved to be clutch when Zumbrota-Mazeppa needed it. Hutton scored 31 points, knocking down four 3-pointers, and sinking the game-winning shot. The buzzer-beater was Hutton's second of the season. His latest heroics gave the Cougars boys' basketball team a 71-69 win over Chatfield on Monday.

Hutton also had seven rebounds, three assists and two steals. Anthony Cylkowski nearly had a double-double with 17 points and nine rebounds. Willie Holm added 13 points and seven rebounds.

Z-M next travels to Bethlehem Academy on Tuesday.

Cannon Falls 72, Byron 64

Cannon Falls topped Byron 72-64 with its high-scoring offense.

Four Bombers reached double-digits. Marcus Banks led the scoring attack for the Bombers with 17 points and a pair of 3-pointers. Rhett Schaefer scored 15 points. Luke Sjoquist also had 15 points and made two 3-pointers. Drew Otte added 12 points with two 3-pointers.

Cannon Falls improved to 12-7 overall. The Bombers next faces Stewartville on Friday.