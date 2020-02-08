It doesn’t get much more important for the Goodhue and Lake City girls’ basketball teams just ahead of the section playoffs, but you don’t need to tell them that.

“They know it's a big section opponent. They get the internet at home. They are able to check and see the standings. They know it's important,” said Goodhue head coach Josh Wieme. “We don't have to emphasize it anymore. Plus it's a neighbor and a rival that we know well.”

Both teams entered Friday sitting in the top-5 of the Section 1AA standings. The Wildcats came in ranked sixth in Class AA while the Tigers were looking for yet another upset of a top-ranked team. In the closing minutes, Natalie Bremer put the Tigers up by five with just under 2 minutes remaining in the game, which helped the Tigers secure a 56-48 win.

The Tigers had a full bench after injuries and sickness kept starters out for numerous games. Fully healthy, the Tigers needed everyone to step up. Lilly Meincke got into foul trouble early on and missed a majority of the first half.

“Everybody played their role well tonight,” said Lake City head coach Clay Olstad of Jacey Majerus and Paige West. Both freshmen, they subbed in for Meincke and others in the first half. “Everyone stepped up and knew what they had to do.”

While the speedier lineup on the floor for the Tigers hung on, Anika Schafer nailed four 3-pointers for the Wildcats and at one point had 12 of the team’s 18 points to start the game.

Wieme said Schafer has done a nice job carving out a role in the second half of the season as a proven scorer.

“Without her 3s, we would have been in a lot of trouble,” Wieme said.

Schafer added another bucket to give her 14 points for the half, but was shut down thereafter by a Tiger defense that rapidly picked up its intensity.

As each team tried to gain an upper hand, both defenses caused havoc for the opposing offense. Bremer, Grace Bany and Mya Shones were each held to just six points in the first half for the Tigers. Other than Schafer’s 14 points, the Tigers contained the Wildcats.

In the closing minutes of the first half, both teams traded leads. Tiger senior Ava Wallerich, who was honored before the game as part of Senior Night, sunk a 3-point shot just before the half to give the Tigers a 27-24 lead.

In the second half, each team again traded leads until the later stages of the half.. The Wildcats trailed 42-36 with just under 8 minutes to go, but came back to tie the game 44-44 with 3 minutes remaining.

The Tigers went ahead on a Shones layup, then Bremer followed up on the next possession with a 3-point shot from the corner.

The Wildcats cut the deficit to four, but came no closer as the Tigers defense again forced turnovers and made their shots at the free-throw line.

“I thought our girls kind of matched their intensity on defense,” Olstad said. “I thought our girls stayed composed at the end. They broke their press. We only want layups in that situation and we did a good job of executing, hitting some clutch free throws down the stretch.”

Lake City (20-4) extended its win streak to 12 games and has yet to lose in the calendar year, with its last loss coming on Dec. 28 against John Marshall at the Rochester Rotary Tournament. The Tigers close out the regular season against Lewiston-Altura on Monday.

Goodhue (21-3) next hosts Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Tuesday.

Tuesday

The Zumbrota-Mazeppa girls' basketball made 11 3-pointers in a narrow 79-74 win over Tri-City United on Tuesday.

The Cougars led 42-41 at the half, eventually edging Tri-City. The Cougars made plenty of trips to the free-throw line, making 22 of 33.

"Great team effort tonight in our win," said Z-M head coach Andy Bromeling. "Tri-City United is a very scrappy team that plays very hard and we had some girls step up in extended playing time tonight. I was very happy with how the girls played tonight."

Ali Hunstad scored a game-high 33 points for the Cougars. Raelyn Stiller made five 3-pointers and ended with 19 points. Addie Voxland had 12 points, and Tenlee Magnuson had six points on two 3-pointers.

Z-M next faces K-W at home on Friday.

Goodhue 65, K-W 28

Goodhue got two high-scoring performances from freshman Tori Miller and sophomore Anika Schafer in a 65-28 win over Kenyon-Wanamingo.

The Wildcats had an advantage at the free-throw line, making 13 of 16 while the Knights made just 4 of 12.

Miller and Schafer each scored a game-high 18 points. Miller added five rebounds and Schafer made six 3-pointers. Joslyn Carlson recorded a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Julianna Boyum led the Knights with 10 points.

Goodhue next faces Lake City on Friday. K-W travels to face Z-M on Friday.

Monday

Cannon Falls erased a nine-point at the half to force overtime against Byron. Tied 51-51 heading into overtime, the Bears kept the Bombers off the scoreboard to earn a 61-51 win Monday night.

The Bombers remained in the game despite making no 3-point shots.

"It was a battle every girl on that floor was working so hard tonight. Those are the fun ones," said Cannon Falls head coach Samantha McCamy. "As a coach that's how hard you want to see your players work every day."

Jaci Winchell had a big night, leading the Bombers with 23 points. Makayla Bowen scored 12 points. Belle Freeberg had seven points, and Camryn Schroeder contributed six points and five rebounds.

Cannon Falls next hosts Stewartville on Friday.

Lake City 78, Triton 42

Lake City led 54-24 at the half and never looked back as the Tigers downed Triton 78-42.

Mya Shones and Grace Bany each scored a team-high 16 points for the Tigers. Lilly Meincke had 15 points. Natalie Bremer and Ava Wallerich each made three 3-pointers. Bremer finished with 12 points, while Wallerich had nine.

Lake City next hosts Goodhue on Friday.

Area Scores:

Randolph 80, New Life Academy 41