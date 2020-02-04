The Cannon Falls girls' basketball team erased a nine-point at the half to force overtime against Byron. Tied 51-51 heading into overtime, the Bears kept the Bombers off the scoreboard to earn a 61-51 win Monday night.

The Bombers remained in the game despite making no 3-point shots.

"It was a battle every girl on that floor was working so hard tonight. Those are the fun ones," said Cannon Falls head coach Samantha McCamy. "As a coach that's how hard you want to see your players work every day."

Jaci Winchell had a big night, leading the Bombers with 23 points. Makayla Bowen scored 12 points. Belle Freeberg had seven points, and Camryn Schroeder contributed six points and five rebounds.

Cannon Falls next hosts Stewartville on Friday.

Lake City 78, Triton 42

Lake City led 54-24 at the half and never looked back as the Tigers downed Triton 78-42.

Mya Shones and Grace Bany each scored a team-high 16 points for the Tigers. Lilly Meincke had 15 points. Natalie Bremer and Ava Wallerich each made three 3-pointers. Bremer finished with 12 points, while Wallerich had nine.

Lake City next hosts Goodhue on Friday.

Area Scores:

Randolph 80, New Life Academy 41