A big first half propelled the Red Wing girls' basketball team to 65-33 win over Owatonna on Tuesday.

The Wingers outscored the Huskies 41-11 in the first to take a commanding lead. The Wingers also shot 54 percent from the field while holding the Huskies to 34 percent.

Kyli Nelson led the Wingers with 13 points, going 2-for-5 from 3-point range. Abi Deming and Sydney Rahn each scored 12 points. Deming had five rebounds, while Rahn had five assists and five steals. Lily Befort had eight points and six rebounds. Sydnee Nelson added eight points.

Red Wing next travels to Rochester John Marshall on Friday.