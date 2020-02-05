The Red Wing boys' basketball team came up short in a 66-53 loss to Owatonna on Tuesday.

The Wingers trailed 31-28 at the half, but couldn't make up the difference in the second despite outshooting Owatonna 42 percent to 39 percent.

Winger Cooper Chandler scored a team-high 14 points and three assists. Deso Buck recorded a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds to go along with three steals. Ben Kuehni had 10 points and four rebounds, while Maurice Rosebear added nine points.

Red Wing returns home to face Rochester John Marshall on Friday.