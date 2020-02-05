Rochester Mayo scored three unanswered goals in the third period to pull away and secure a 6-2 win over the Red Wing boys' hockey team on Tuesday.

Mayo's Will Rownd scored the first goal of the game at 8 minutes, 19 seconds of the first period.

Matt Ramstad tied the game 1-1 at 1:18 of the second with an even-strength goal, but Bryce Baker and Will Weick each found the back of the net to give the Spartans a 3-1 lead. Evan Petersmeyer brought the Wingers back within a goal midway through the second.

In the third, Weick scored twice to complete the hat trick and Baker scored on the power play as the Spartans widened the lead en route to victory.

Goaltender Aidan Coyle made 31 of 37 saves in net for the Wingers.

Red Wing next faces Faribault on Thursday.