Visiting East Ridge cruised to a 39-22 lead at arch-rival Woodbury Tuesday night and seemed headed for an easy win.

It was anything but.

The host Royals caught fire after the break and gave the Raptors everything they could handle in the second half before East Ridge held on in the final minutes for a hard-fought 74-66 victory.

Down 43-23 early in the second half, Woodbury closed to within 66-62 with 1 minute, 10 seconds to play, and 68-62 with 49 seconds left, but could come no closer.

The Raptors breathed a sigh of relief at the end, as they snapped a five-game losing streak to the Royals with the win.

“I thought we stopped competing, the way you need to compete,” said East Ridge head coach Glen Wurm. “We talked at halftime, we understood that they were going to come out and compete hard. What choice did they have?

“We need to keep competing,” Wurm continued. “And then I thought defensively we didn’t help each other enough. We ended up watching our teammates have to defend one-on-one ... We gave them too many easy baskets in that regard.”

Woodbury put the defensive clamps down on East Ridge’s second-leading scorer Emily Christenson, but the rest of the Raptors picked up the offensive slack. Senior guard Ella Stegeman had a huge game for the Raptors with 22 points. Senior center Kate Burns had 13, while classmates Madalyn Slavin and Grace Bennett added 11 each.

“I thought we came out with so much energy, we were so ready for the game,” said Stegeman, who had four of East Ridge’s huge 3-point field goals. “We’ve been waiting a long time for it. We knew we had to come out with a lot of energy and intensity.

“It’s my first win on varsity against Woodbury, it feels so good,” Stegeman added. “I’m s happy for our team.”

On the other side, Woodbury senior forward Carley West was a whirlwind at both ends of the court and led all scorers with 23 points. Lexy Paulson scored 18 and Calie Mundahl 16 for the Royals.

West stole the ball and scored to cut East Ridge’s lead to 66-62. The Royals then forced another turnover on the next possession but couldn’t put the ball in the basket and the Raptors salted the game away at the line.

It was a game of runs. East Ridge went on a 22-5 streak midway through the first half and seemed in command of the game.

Trailing 39-22 at the half, Woodbury outscored the visitors 16-5 to open the second half and climb back in the game.

“The second half they just believed in their scoring,” said Woodbury head coach Megan Kirchenwitz. “They went on that run off their defensive intensity, on several runs I should say until they got it within four. They were just being aggressive getting to the rack, which they can do very well when they’re playing great defense.

“When the stakes got high in the game, they really fought back,” Kirchenwitz added. “We outscored them by 11 in the second half ... Without our terrible percentage at the free-throw line, we would have been right there.

The Royals were just 12 of 24 at the free-throw line.

East Ridge remained tied for third in the Suburban East Conference at 9-4 and is 12-8 overall.

Woodbury slipped to 5-8 in the conference, tied for sixth, and 8-13 on the season.

East Ridge plays at Minneapolis Southwest Wednesday and at Irondale Friday.

Woodbury plays at Cretin-Derham Hall (4-9, 7-12) Friday.

The Raptors and Royals meet again Friday, Feb. 21, at East Ridge.