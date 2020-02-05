Park 68, Roseville 57

Evan Bearth and Jayden Lane led Park to a victory on Feb. 4 over Roseville, ending a nine-game losing streak.

The Wolfpack's leading scorers, Bearth had 20 and Lane had 18 points in the match-up against the Raiders. Prior to Park's victory on Tuesday, the team's last win came on Dec. 28.

Roseville's Elijah Burns had 20 points in the game. The two teams will play again on Feb. 21 at Roseville High School.

The Wolfpack's next game will be at home on Feb. 7 against Forest Lake.

Roseville 63, Park 48

Park had a difficult time containing Roseville's Jayda Johnston in their lose on Feb. 4.

Johnston averages 12 points per game, but on Tuesday scored 27 points against the Wolfpack.

Madeline Blumberg led Park in scoring with 13 points, making one three-pointer.

The Wolfpack will play the Raiders in their last regular season game of the year on Feb. 20 at Park High School.

Park's next game will be on the road on Feb. 7 at Forest Lake.