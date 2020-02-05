Bonus points were the difference on Tuesday as Kenyon-Wanamingo racked up seven wins, including two major decisions, a tech fall and a pin in a 31-24 victory over Lake City.

Gavin Johnson (106 pounds) and Trent Foss (113) each shutout their Tiger opponents and picked up majors to push the Knights to an 8-0 lead.

Lake City responded with back-to-back pins from Jonathan Harvey (120) and Nash Nelson (126) to take a 12-8 lead. But that wouldn’t last long as K-W ripped off four-straight wins.

Alec Johnson (138) and Bray Olson (145) each won by decision followed by a Jaedin Johnson (152) pin. Daniel Van Epps (160) closed the run with six points due to an injury default from the Tigers.

Lake City, trailing 26-15, got decisions from Derek Meincke (170) and Sam Nutt (182), but a tech fall from Carter Quam pushed K-W’s lead to 31-21.

Max Balow’s decision win at 285 was good for Lake City, but a double forfeit preceded it at 220 made Knights’ win a no-doubt result.

Both teams close out the regular season on Thursday. K-W hosts Byron/Lourdes while Lake City will visit Stewartville.