East Ridge 56, Minneapolis Southwest 54

After being down in the first half, East Ridge girls' basketball came back to take the game to overtime and ultimately beat Minneapolis Southwest behind a double-double from Britt Carlson on Feb. 5.

The Raptors outscored the Lakers 30-23 to force overtime. Overtime was a low scoring affair for each team, only combing for six points.

Carlson had 14 points and 11 rebounds for East Ridge, with Kate Burns leading all scorers with 18 points.

Minneapolis Southwest's Josephine Igherighe and Virginia Johnson each scored 16 points.

The Raptors next game will be on the road on Feb. 7 against Irondale.