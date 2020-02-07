From left to right, Nathan Hadler, Ben Sward, Jacob Langevin, Noah Johnson, Max Giannini, Caleb Carlton, Ian Miller and Carson Kons all signed National Letters of Intent during a ceremony held in the Park High School lecture hall on Wednesday, Feb. 5th.

During the ceremony, coaches gave remarks on each of their students before they signed their respective letters. A small reception was held afterwards for parents.

Submitted photo

