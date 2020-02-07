RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- River Falls’ senior student-athletes Sydney Seeley, Seth Kohel and Madyson Shew all made their college choices official during a ceremony in the high school commons on National Signing Day, Wednesday, Feb. 5.

Seeley will continue her hockey career as an inaugural member of the Lawrence University women’s hockey team in Appleton, which will begin its first season as a member of the Northern Collegiate Hockey Association in the 2020-21 season.

Seeley was a first team All-Big Rivers Conference selection at goalie as a junior and currently sports a 19-5-0 record for the Big Rivers Conference champion St. Croix Valley Fusion with a 1.43 goals against average, .939 save percentage and four shutouts.

Kohel, who will play football at Bemidji State University, had his senior season cut short by a torn ACL in the Wildcat's fourth game of the 2019 season after rushing for 664 yards and eight touchdowns. As a junior he led the BRC in rushing with 1,569 yards on his way to first team All-BRC honors.

Shew will stay close to home to play soccer at UW-River Falls after scoring 27 goals and dishing out 14 assists to earn a spot on the All-BRC First Team as a junior last spring.