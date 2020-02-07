For a period, the Park Wolfpack was matching the visiting Mounds View Mustangs.

But then it all fell apart for the hosts, who dropped a 5-0 Suburban East Conference boys hockey decision to the visitors Thursday at Cottage Grove Ice Arena.

The Mustangs puts the clamps on Park leading scorer Matthew Thompson and his teammates, while eventually finding the back of the net five times in the second and third periods.

Mounds View led just 1-0 after two periods but blitzed Park goalie Conner Nelsen and the Wolfpack defense for four third-period scores.

The Mustangs took advantage of two power play goals -- one each in the second and third periods -- to skate away from the Wolfpack. Park, meanwhile, was 0-for-5 on power plays.

“Things weren’t happening tonight, passes weren’t connecting,” said Park head coach Jay Moser.

Moser said he told his team after the game to, “Forget it and move on and play better Saturday. It’s our last home game for our seniors.”

Park out-shot the visitors 23-19.

It was payback time for the Mustangs as Park defeated Mounds View 5-3 in the first meeting between the two teams this season.

Park slipped to 4-11-1 and eighth place in the Suburban East Conference and 7-14-2 overall.

Mounds View is now 6-10-0 in the conference and 9-12-0 on the season.

Park hosts Woodbury (5-11, 6-15-1) Saturday at Cottage Grove Ice Arena, starting at 7:30 p.m. The Wolfpack then wrap up the regular season Thursday with a game at last place Roseville (2-13, 7-14).