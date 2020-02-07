East Ridge 62, Irondale 50

East Ridge held a commanding 17-point lead over Irondale at half on Feb. 7, with a second half surge making the game closer in the end.

Emily Christenson led the Raptors with 16 points, making two three-point shots. Britt Carlson had 13 points, Ella Stegeman had 11 points and made two three-point shots, and Kate Burns had 10 points.

The Knights' Dora Okpara led all scorers with 19 points.

East Ridge has won three games in a row. The Raptors will play on Feb. 11 at home against Stillwater for their next game.

Woodbury 63, Cretin-Derham Hall 56

Woodbury found themselves down at halftime against Cretin-Derham Hall on Feb. 7.

The Royals would rally in the second half, outscoring the Raiders 35-24.

Woodbury's Carley West led all scorers with 19 points. The Royals' Lexy Paulson had 14 points and Megan Hurley had 10 points.

Sydney Jackson led Cretin-Derham Hall in scoring with 13 points.

Woodbury rebounds from a loss on Tuesday against East Ridge and will play against Cottage Grove at home on Feb. 11 for their next game.

Forest Lake 63, Park 40

Park had no double digit scores in their Feb. 7 loss to Forest Lake.

The Wolfpack were only down by three points at half, but were outscored 35-15 after halftime.

The Rangers' Olivia Pekron led all scorers with 15 points. Madeline Blumberg led Park with eight points.

Since the new year started, the Wolfpack are 1-10. Park's next game will be on Feb. 11 on the road against Woodbury.



