The Red Wing girls' basketball team had an 18-point lead dissipate in the second half. The Wingers broke a 61-61 tie to edge Rochester John Marshall 64-61 Friday night.

The Wingers shot well the entire game, ending the night 60 percent from the field and 46 percent from 3-point range.

Winger Abi Deming scored a team-high 14 points and had five rebounds. Sydnee Nelson had 12 points. Sammi Chandler shot 3 of 3 from behind the arc and finished with 11 points. Sydney Rahn contributed 10 points and a team-high eight rebounds. Kyli Nelson added seven points and six assists.

Sixth-ranked Red Wing (20-2, 16-2 Big 9) extended its win streak to six games. The Wingers nest host Rochester Century, then travel to seventh-ranked Austin on Friday.