The Red Wing trailed by eight points at the half and nearly came back to earn the victory, but Rochester John Marshall prevailed to earn a 58-56 win on Friday.

The Rockets led 33-25 at the end of the first, but the Wingers came out hot in the second half scoring 31 points. Three Wingers ended the night with double-digits.

Cooper Chandler led the Wingers with 13 points and four assists. Ben Kuehni made three 3-pointers, finishing with 12 points. Denval Atkinson had 10 points along with a team-high eight rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Henry Davig added eight points, five rebounds, three assists and a steal.

Red Wing fell to 2-18 overall and 1-15 in the Big 9. The Wingers next travel to Rochester Century on Tuesday, then host eighth-ranked Austin on Friday.