For a sixth straight season, the Lake City boys' basketball team won its Hiawatha Valley League division with a 71-46 win over Goodhue on Friday.

The Tigers went on a 10-0 run in the first half to gain a comfortable lead. Heading into the locker room at the half, the Tigers led 37-24.

Nate Heise led the Tigers with 26 points, seven rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals. Reid Gastner shot 4 of 5 from behind the arc and finished with 18 points. Gastner also had eight rebounds and seven assists. Jake Wohlers had 11 points on three 3-pointers.

Wildcat Will Opsahl scored a team-high 12 points. Sam Opsahl had 10 points and five rebounds. Conor O'Reilly scored eight points and had three assists. Dayne Wojcik added seven points and six rebounds.

Lake City (19-1, 11-0 HVL) next faces second-ranked Waseca on Tuesday. Goodhue (17-4, 7-4 HVL) had an eight-game win streak snapped.

Cannon Falls 51, Stewartville 44

Cannon Falls edged Stewartville, earning a 51-44 victory.

Bomber Rhett Schaefer scored a team-high 20 points with three 3-pointers. Drew Otte had 13 points. Camden Dicke scored seven points and Luke Sjoquist contributed six points.

Cannon Falls (13-7) extended its win streak to five games.

Randolph 76, Mabel-Canton 33

Randolph blew past Mabel-Canton in 43-point victory.

Rocket Devon Schultz set a school record for 3-pointers in a game with nine. Schultz finished with a game-high 29 points.

AJ Weidner had 13 points on 3-pointers for the Rockets. Isaac Stoesz scored 10 points and Dane Ehleringer added seven points.

Randolph improved to 15-6 overall and 10-2 in the Southeast Conference.

Z-M 71, K-W 35

Zumbrota-Mazeppa cruised to a 71-35 win over Kenyon-Wanamingo.

Zach Hutton made four 3-pointers and finished with 24 points for the Cougars. Anthony Cylkowski made a game-high five 3-pointers and had 19 points. Willie Holm had 15 points and Tanner Gates added seven points.

Trevor Steberg led the Knights with 12 points on four 3-pointers. Casey Wesbur had six points, while Garret Grove added five points.

Z-M (10-12) next faces Tri-City United on Tuesday. K-W (6-14) faces Schaeffer Academy on Monday, then Triton on Tuesday.