Park 2, Woodbury 1

Both teams scored early in the first period, but it was Park who came out on top of Woodbury in overtime thanks to a goal from Brandon Greeder.

The Wolfpack scored first from a Carter Newpower goal a little less than three minutes into the game. The Royals' Luke Danielson would score just minutes later from a Quinn Krueger assist.

Greeder's goal was assisted by Lex Lindow in overtime at the 7:36 mark in the game.

There were only three power play opportunities between the two teams all game. Both teams goalies stood strong in goal, with Park shooting 27 shots on goal and Woodbury shooting 22 shots on goal.

With the win, the Wolfpack ends a two-game losing streak. With the loss, the Royals extend their losing streak to two-games in a row.

Park will play on the road Thursday against Roseville in their final regular season game of the year. Woodbury will play at home Thursday against Irondale.

East Ridge 6, Roseville 0

Marco Troje had a big game for East Ridge on Feb. 8, recording a hat trick in the win over Roseville.

Troje would score his first goal of the game in the first period off an assist from Tanner Johnson and Jack Brown. Johnson also had a big game for the Raptors, scoring the first goal of the game and later a goal in the second period.

Troje's second and third goals would come six minutes a part in the second period. Troje leads the team in scoring with 28 goals this season.

Nick Landin also scored for East Ridge in the third period.

The Raptors were three-for-three on power play goals during the game. The Raiders had three power play chances of their own but didn't convert any.

East Ridge is currently on a four-game winning streak. During that four-game stretch, the Raptors have outscored their opponents 16-4, including two shutouts in their last two games.

East Ridge will play at home against New Prague on Feb. 11 in their next game.