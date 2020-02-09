Instead, Woodbury roared back to outscore the fourth-seeded Raptors 3-0 in the third period and earn a 3-1 triumph at Health East Sports Center in a Section 4AA girls hockey quarterfinal.

The fifth-seeded Royals (12-11-3) advance to play top-seeded Hill-Murray (15-9-1) at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Aldrich Arena in Maplewood. Hill-Murray swamped eighth-seeded Irondale/St. Anthony 8-0 in another quarterfinal match.

Other first-round section winners were second-seeded Stillwater, 3-2, over seventh-seeded White Bear Lake, and sixth-seeded Mounds View, a 4-2 winner over third-seeded Roseville.

Fourth-seeded East Ridge finished with a 12-14-0 record.

Woodbury’s Hayley Zwakman, Isabel Lippai and Amelia Karelitz each scored in the third and the Royals got standout goalkeeping and shutout defense over the final two periods.

Zwakman tied the game at 1-1 just seconds into the final period and that seemed to light a fire under the Royals. Woodbury took a 2-1 lead on a power-play goal by Lippai with 9:12 remaining. The Royals then wrapped it up with a goal by Karelitz with 5:32 to play.

“We were passing really well, we were all connecting, we all wanted the puck and we just fought to the end,“ said Zwakman.

“We’re so freaking excited,” Zwakman added.

Woodbury senior goalie Anna Julius was flawless in net, and the Woodbury defense stifling, after giving up an early first-period goal to East Ridge freshman Lily Fetch.

“Honestly, I think our defense really stepped up this entire game,” said Julius. “They blocked so many shots, they really kept us in that game. I think this entire team played one of our best games tonight.”

East Ridge standout senior forward Fiona Claughery -- tied for the fourth-leading scorer in the state -- came into Saturday’s game with 41 goals and 21 assists on the season, but was held scoreless Saturday.

“East Ridge is an excellent team and Fiona is one of the most dangerous players in the state. She’s had an amazing season,” said Woodbury head coach Tony Scheid. “I think we got some breaks and feel fortunate to come out with a win. Anytime you play a crosstown rival like that, section game, a four-five seed playing, that’s what high school hockey is all about.”

Karelitz assisted on the second goal and Olivia Mishacoff got the assist on the third Woodbury score.

Both teams hovered around .500 this season, with East Ridge finishing one game ahead of Woodbury in the Suburban East Conference standings. The two teams split close decisions during the regular season, East Ridge winning the first game 3-1 and Woodbury taking the second 2-1.

“I thought we played with a lot of poise and confidence,” said Scheid. “And I thought we were on our toes and we were in the moment and I thought the kids were really enjoying themselves … Both teams laid it all out there and luckily the puck started going in the net for us in the third period.

“I just think the whole team – that was a total team effort,” Scheid added. “Anna Julius, our goalie, she’s the backbone of our team and she was so solid tonight. She gave us a chance to win that game. Every time we made a mistake she was there to calm things down and make a save. Anna was really on her 'A' game, she always is. And then our 'D' core, all four defensemen played extremely well. And then up front, too. I thought we passed the puck really well tonight.”

Sixth-seeded Mounds View will face second-seeded Stillwater after the Woodbury/Hill-Murray game on Tuesday. The section championship game is at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, back at Aldrich Arena.