The Cannon Falls girls' basketball team had a string second half, but couldn't comeback. The Bombers fell 55-46 to La Crescent-Hokah on Saturday.

Three players ended the night with double-digits for the Bombers. Belle Freeberg led the team with 15 points. Jaci Winchell and Bella Davisson each had 12 points.

Cannon Falls fell to 6-16 overall. The Bombers next faces LeRoy-Ostrander on Monday, then Pine Island on Tuesday.

Randolph 54, Lanesboro 49

Tied 20-20 at the half, Randolph earned a narrow victory over Lanesboro in overtime.

Megan Erickson paced the Rockets with a game-high 21 points. Paige Ford had 12 points with a pair of 3-pointers. Meredith Taylor had seven points and Mara Hallcock added six points.

Randolph improved to 10-14 overall and 6-6 in the Southeast Conference.

Friday

Zumbrota-Mazeppa pulled away in the second half after leading 38-27 at the end of the first en route to a 73-49 win over Kenyon-Wanamingo on Friday.

The Cougars shot well from behind the arc, making 13 3-pointers.

"Once again, we played a great basketball game this time it was on both ends of the floor," said Z-M head coach Andy Bromeling. "The ball movement on offense is really starting to go in the right direction and it is leading to better shot selection. That really has been the key to our offense the past 4-5 games. I am really proud of these girls, we are playing without 2 starters and we have had a lot of girls step up."

Raelyn Stiller paced the Cougars with 21 points on seven 3-pointers. Ali Hunstad scored 16 points. Sarah Mensink had 14 points with two 3-pointers. Addie Voxland added 13 points with a pair of 3-pointers.

Megan Mattson led the Knights with 10 points. Julianna Boyum had nine points, while Madi Luebke and Riley Dummer each added eight points.

Z-M (16-8) closes out the regular season against Goodhue on Tuesday. K-W (8-15) next faces Rochester Lourdes on Monday, then Triton on Tuesday.

Stewartville 78, Cannon Falls 26

Stewartville earned a lopsided win over Cannon Falls 78-26.

The Bombers trailed 43-15 at the end of the first half and couldn't climb out of the deficit.

Camryn Schroeder had six points to lead the Bombers. Jaci Winchell had five points. Belle Freeberg added four points.

Area Score:

Mabel-Canton 49, Randolph 45