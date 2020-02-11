The Red Wing gymnastics team finished in seventh place at the Big 9 conference meet on Saturday. The Wingers (133.175) finished just shy of sixth-place Austin (133.25) and ahead of Rochester Century in eighth (130.725).

For the Wingers, the score of 133.175 was a season-high. Bri Novak and Jaysa Dille each had personal best scores on vault as well.

"We were hoping for fifth place but can not be upset when the girls did as well as they did," said co-head coach Lisa Hanson. "Winona and Austin squeaked past us in 5th and 6th place, less than a point spread. They are great schools to compete against and with each team cheering for the other as they perform. It's a healthy competition and friendship combination."

Winger Breck Bergin placed fifth on vault with a score of 9.425, 14th on bars, 11th on beam and 18th on floor. Bergin also made All-Conference for her performances. Carolyn Hanson finished 16th on vault, 11th on floor and 13th in all-around.

Red Wing next competes in the Section 1A meet at Century High School on Saturday.