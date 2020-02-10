Here are the top prep sports stories you may have missed this weekend.

Senior Jessica Hagman reached the 1,000-point milestone in her basketball career and the New Richmond girls put together a defensive clinic on Saturday. The Tigers earned their 16th win of the season as they buried Ashland in a non-conference game, 68-28.

Wisconsin

River Falls overcame a sloppy first half and rode the hot hand of junior Zac Johnson to a 74-51 victory over Menomonie while Hudson dropped its third straight game, 64-54, at Eau Claire North in Big Rivers Conference boys’ basketball action Friday night, Feb. 8.

By drawing a fifth seed, the New Richmond boys will open their WIAA Division 2 hockey journey on the road.





After squeaking out a 3-2 Big Rivers Conference victory over Chippewa Falls/Menomonie on the road Tuesday, Feb. 4, the Hudson girls’ hockey team made easy work out of Superior in an 8-1 nonconference win Friday night at Gornick Arena.

The second time through the Middle Border Conference basketball schedule has shown opponents more ready for the uptempo game played by the New Richmond boys. That was the case when the Tigers played at St. Croix Central on Friday, Feb. 7.

Minnesota

Trailing favored East Ridge 1-0 after two periods, things didn’t look rosy for the Woodbury Royals.

Instead, Woodbury roared back to outscore the fourth-seeded Raptors 3-0 in the third period and earn a 3-1 triumph at Health East Sports Center in a Section 4AA girls hockey quarterfinal.

Sabrina Kakhar had one goal going into the Minnesota Wrestling Coaches Association (MWCA) state girls' wrestling tournament: to win.

"I wanted to get first, but I didn't get enough experience because I've only been doing it for three months when those girls from state have been doing it from childhood," she said. "I really wanted to get first, but I understand that I need to work more to get it next time."

The Red Wing trailed by eight points at the half and nearly came back to earn the victory, but Rochester John Marshall prevailed to earn a 58-56 win on Friday.

Tied at one each after the first period, Park's Brandon Greeder scored the game winning goal in overtime.