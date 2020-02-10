Here are the top prep sports stories you may have missed this weekend.
Hagman hits 1,000 points, New Richmond girls hit full speed
Senior Jessica Hagman reached the 1,000-point milestone in her basketball career and the New Richmond girls put together a defensive clinic on Saturday. The Tigers earned their 16th win of the season as they buried Ashland in a non-conference game, 68-28.
Wisconsin
River Falls boys continue to roll; Hudson drops third straight
River Falls overcame a sloppy first half and rode the hot hand of junior Zac Johnson to a 74-51 victory over Menomonie while Hudson dropped its third straight game, 64-54, at Eau Claire North in Big Rivers Conference boys’ basketball action Friday night, Feb. 8.
New Richmond boys get fifth seed in Division 2 sectional bracket
By drawing a fifth seed, the New Richmond boys will open their WIAA Division 2 hockey journey on the road.
Hudson girls skate to two wins
After squeaking out a 3-2 Big Rivers Conference victory over Chippewa Falls/Menomonie on the road Tuesday, Feb. 4, the Hudson girls’ hockey team made easy work out of Superior in an 8-1 nonconference win Friday night at Gornick Arena.
New Richmond boys escape Central with hard-fought win
The second time through the Middle Border Conference basketball schedule has shown opponents more ready for the uptempo game played by the New Richmond boys. That was the case when the Tigers played at St. Croix Central on Friday, Feb. 7.
Minnesota
Woodbury girls' hockey advances to section semis
Trailing favored East Ridge 1-0 after two periods, things didn’t look rosy for the Woodbury Royals.
Instead, Woodbury roared back to outscore the fourth-seeded Raptors 3-0 in the third period and earn a 3-1 triumph at Health East Sports Center in a Section 4AA girls hockey quarterfinal.
Park wrestling's Sabrina Kakhar wins 2nd place at state tournament
Sabrina Kakhar had one goal going into the Minnesota Wrestling Coaches Association (MWCA) state girls' wrestling tournament: to win.
"I wanted to get first, but I didn't get enough experience because I've only been doing it for three months when those girls from state have been doing it from childhood," she said. "I really wanted to get first, but I understand that I need to work more to get it next time."
Red Wing boys' basketball comeback falls short
The Red Wing trailed by eight points at the half and nearly came back to earn the victory, but Rochester John Marshall prevailed to earn a 58-56 win on Friday.
Boys hockey: Park beats Woodbury in overtime
Tied at one each after the first period, Park's Brandon Greeder scored the game winning goal in overtime.