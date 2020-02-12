Eleven different players scored for the Goodhue girls' basketball team in a 67-37 win over Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Tuesday.

The Wildcats used its press defense to get a lead early. At the half, the Wildcats led 43-27.

Joslyn Carlson and Elissa Lodermeier scored a team-high 11 points for the Widcats, while Carlson finished with six rebounds. Arianna Thomforde had nine points. Brooke Buck scored eight points and Tori Miller added seven points.

The Cougars were led by Ali Hunstad's 14 points. Raelyn Stiller scored 11 points. Hunstad and Stiller combined for five 3-pointers.

Goodhue finishes the regular season on Friday against Triton. Z-M ended the regular season 16-9 overall.

Pine Island 53, Cannon Falls 43

Cannon Falls trailed 30-19 at the half and made it a much closer game, but couldn't complete the comeback.

Belle Freeberg scored 16 points to lead the Bombers. Jaci Winchell added 13 points with two 3-pointers, while Makayla Bowen had eight points.

Bailey Kennedy and Krista Holzer each recorded a double-double for the Panthers. Kennedy finished with 10 points and 16 rebounds, while Holzer had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Alex Larson led the Panthers in scoring with 14 points.

Pine Island next faces Stewartville on Friday. Cannon Falls takes on Rochester Lourdes on Friday.

Triton 78, K-W 43

Triton got the best of Kenyon-Wanamingo, winning 78-43.

Julianna Boyum led the Knights with nine points. Megan Mattson had eight points. Riley Dummer and Sydney Burow each had seven points.

K-W close out the regular season on Friday against Southland.

Monday

In its final game of the regular season, the Lake City came out on top in a lopsided 84-45 victory over Lewiston-Altura on Monday.

The Tigers led 30-26 at the half, then outscored L-A 54-19 in the second.

Four Tigers ended the night in double-digits. Natalie Bremer led the way with 24 points. Mya Shones had 21 points. Lilly Meincke scored 19 points and Grace Bany contributed 10 points.

Lake City (21-4) next faces Rochester Lourdes for the Hiawatha Valley League conference title on Saturday.

Cannon Falls 56, LeRoy-Ostrander 21

Cannon Falls ended the first half with 30-11 lead and never looked back.

Belle Freeberg had a game-high 18 points to lead the Bombers. Bella Davisson scored 12 points. Jaci Winchell and Makayla Bowen each added nine points.

Lourdes 66, K-W 35

Rochester Lourdes overwhelmed Kenyon-Wanamingo in a 66-35 victory.

The Eagles held the Knights to 11 points in the first half. Riley Dummer led the Knights with seven points. Tessa Erlandson had six points on two 3-pointers. Morgyn Schaefer and Nora Woock each scored five points.

Randolph 73, Pine Island 69

Randolph hung on to win 73-69 against Pine Island. The Rockets led 37-32 at the half and the game remained close in the second half.

Paige Ford scored a team-high 22 points on four 3-pointers for the Rockets. Megan Erickson had 16 points on a pair of 3-point shots. Meredith Taylor finished with 14 points and Morgyn Otte added eight points.

Brooke Sinning and Alex Larson each led the Panthers in scoring. Sinning and Larson each scored 22 points, while Sinning had seven rebounds and Larson had four 3-pointers. Bailey Kennedy had 10 points and seven rebounds, while Krista Holzer had four points and a team-high 10 rebounds.