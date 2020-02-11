In its final game of the regular season, the Lake City girls' basketball team came out on top in a lopsided 84-45 victory over Lewiston-Altura on Monday.

The Tigers led 30-26 at the half, then outscored L-A 54-19 in the second.

Four Tigers ended the night in double-digits. Natalie Bremer led the way with 24 points. Mya Shones had 21 points. Lilly Meincke scored 19 points and Grace Bany contributed 10 points.

Lake City (21-4) next faces Rochester Lourdes for the Hiawatha Valley League conference title on Saturday.

Cannon Falls 56, LeRoy-Ostrander 21

Cannon Falls ended the first half with 30-11 lead and never looked back.

Belle Freeberg had a game-high 18 points to lead the Bombers. Bella Davisson scored 12 points. Jaci Winchell and Makayla Bowen each added nine points.

Lourdes 66, K-W 35

Rochester Lourdes overwhelmed Kenyon-Wanamingo in a 66-35 victory.

The Eagles held the Knights to 11 points in the first half. Riley Dummer led the Knights with seven points. Tessa Erlandson had six points on two 3-pointers. Morgyn Schaefer and Nora Woock each scored five points.

Randolph 73, Pine Island 69

Randolph hung on to win 73-69 against Pine Island. The Rockets led 37-32 at the half and the game remained close in the second half.

Paige Ford scored a team-high 22 points on four 3-pointers for the Rockets. Megan Erickson had 16 points on a pair of 3-point shots. Meredith Taylor finished with 14 points and Morgyn Otte added eight points.

Brooke Sinning and Alex Larson each led the Panthers in scoring. Sinning and Larson each scored 22 points, while Sinning had seven rebounds and Larson had four 3-pointers. Bailey Kennedy had 10 points and seven rebounds, while Krista Holzer had four points and a team-high 10 rebounds.